Illinois throttles Northwestern on Senior Day to recapture Land of Lincoln trophy

The Hat returns to Champaign after six years in Evanston.

The Illini got a historic win on Senior Day, dominating the Wildcats in all areas to secure a 47-14 win.

Illinois’ offense got hot early with two touchdowns in the first quarter. The ball slipped out of the hands of Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski to cause a fumble, which was recovered by Isaiah Gay. Daniel Barker found his way into the end zone on the next play.

Isaiah Williams had two touchdowns of his own. The first was a 39-yard pass from Peters. The second was a 21-yard rush following Quan Martin’s interception. That interception was the ninth of the year for the Illini defense.

Brandon Peters had some of his longest throws of the season, including a 56-yard catch by Casey Washington. The drive ended with a 1-yard touchdown run from Chase Brown. Brown became the 14th Illini to have 1,000 rushing yards in a single season. He had 112 today.

Josh McCray also got in on the offensive action with a touchdown of his own in the fourth quarter to seal to win for Illinois.

Ryan Walters’ defense also deserves a lot of credit. They held Northwestern to only 241 total yards. Tony Adams, Tarique Barnes and Keith Randolph all recorded a sack.

The special teams unit had a day too. Donny Navarro returned three punts for a total of 68-yards. James McCourt was 4-for-4 with field goals, with the longest being from 49-yards. Blake Hayes set the single-season record for punts inside the 20, a record that was previously held by him. Hayes recorded 33 this season.

SOUND SMART

THIS CENTURY.

Most first half points by @IlliniFootball in B1G play this century:



37, vs. Northwestern (2021)

35, vs. Indiana (2002)

34, at Minnesota (2007) pic.twitter.com/bHKJaEAV28 — Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) November 27, 2021

YOU GOTTA SEE THIS

WTF LOL.

Illinois-Northwestern shaping up to be the best game of the day pic.twitter.com/2nXQwfprpV — IllinoisLoyalty (@IllinoisLoyalty) November 27, 2021

PLAY OF THE GAME

There were too many to choose from, so here’s a collage.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Ascension.