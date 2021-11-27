 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to Watch Illinois vs. Northwestern: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

Let’s win the Hat.

By Stephen Cohn
NCAA Football: Illinois at Penn State Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

How to Watch Illinois (4-7) vs. Northwestern (3-8)

Game Time: 2:30 p.m.

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Online Streaming: BTN+

Radio: All Illinois football games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: Illinois (-6.5), O/U 44.5

Quick Hits:

Illinois Fighting Illini

Head Coach: Bret Bielema (4-7, 1st season)

2020 Record: 2-6 (2-6 Big Ten)

Northwestern Wildcats

Head Coach: Pat Fitzgerald (16th season, 109-89)

2020 Record: 7-2 (6-1 Big Ten)

What Happened Last Time They Played?

Dec. 12, 2020: Illini fall to Wildcats in Rivalry Week game, 28-10

