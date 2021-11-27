How to Watch Illinois vs. Northwestern: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois (4-7) vs. Northwestern (3-8)
Game Time: 2:30 p.m.
TV Channel: Big Ten Network
Online Streaming: BTN+
Radio: All Illinois football games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: Illinois (-6.5), O/U 44.5
Quick Hits:
Illinois Fighting Illini
Head Coach: Bret Bielema (4-7, 1st season)
2020 Record: 2-6 (2-6 Big Ten)
Gameday Reading:
Northwestern Wildcats
Head Coach: Pat Fitzgerald (16th season, 109-89)
2020 Record: 7-2 (6-1 Big Ten)
Gameday Reading:
