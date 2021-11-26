How to Watch No. 14 Illinois vs. UT-RGV: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch No. 14 Illinois (3-2) vs. UT Rio Grande Valley (4-2)

Game Time: 7 p.m.

TV Channel: B1G+

Online Streaming: B1G+

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: ILL -27, O/U 147

Quick Hits:

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (74-58, 5th season)

2020 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Head Coach: Matt Figger (4-2, 1st season)

2020 Record: 9-10 (2-5 WAC)

Illinois leads the all-time series, 4-0

What Happened Last Time They Played?

Nov. 20, 2005: Illinois 71, Texas-Pan American 59

“Dee Brown scored 20 points and No. 17 Illinois bounced back from a poor-shooting first half to beat Texas-Pan American 71-59 on Sunday.

Brown hit five 3-pointers for the Illini (2-0), who trailed by 10 points with 8:19 to go in the first half before their shots started to fall.”