How to Watch No. 14 Illinois vs. UT-RGV: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch No. 14 Illinois (3-2) vs. UT Rio Grande Valley (4-2)
Game Time: 7 p.m.
TV Channel: B1G+
Online Streaming: B1G+
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: ILL -27, O/U 147
Quick Hits:
Illinois Fighting Illini
Head Coach: Brad Underwood (74-58, 5th season)
2020 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)
UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros
Head Coach: Matt Figger (4-2, 1st season)
2020 Record: 9-10 (2-5 WAC)
- Illinois leads the all-time series, 4-0
What Happened Last Time They Played?
Nov. 20, 2005: Illinois 71, Texas-Pan American 59
“Dee Brown scored 20 points and No. 17 Illinois bounced back from a poor-shooting first half to beat Texas-Pan American 71-59 on Sunday.
Brown hit five 3-pointers for the Illini (2-0), who trailed by 10 points with 8:19 to go in the first half before their shots started to fall.”
