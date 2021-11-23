How to Watch No. 14 Illinois vs. Kansas State: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch No. 14 Illinois (2-2) vs. Kansas State (2-1

Game Time: 6 p.m.

TV Channel: ESPNEWS

Online Streaming: ESPN3

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: ILL -11, O/U 134.5

Quick Hits:

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (73-58, 5th season)

2020 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

Kansas State Wildcats

Head Coach: Bruce Weber (170-130, 9th season)

2020 Record: 9-20 (4-14 Big 12)

Illinois leads the all-time series, 8-2

What Happened Last Time They Played?

Dec. 2, 2000: Illinois 76, K State 56

“Illinois coach Bill Self never convinced his team that Kansas State would be as dangerous as the two top-ranked teams the Illini faced earlier this season.

The No. 9 Illini didn’t play as emotionally against the unranked Wildcats on Saturday, but beat them 76-56 anyway.”