How to Watch No. 14 Illinois vs. Kansas State: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch No. 14 Illinois (2-2) vs. Kansas State (2-1
Game Time: 6 p.m.
TV Channel: ESPNEWS
Online Streaming: ESPN3
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: ILL -11, O/U 134.5
Quick Hits:
Illinois Fighting Illini
Head Coach: Brad Underwood (73-58, 5th season)
2020 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)
Gameday Reading:
Kansas State Wildcats
Head Coach: Bruce Weber (170-130, 9th season)
2020 Record: 9-20 (4-14 Big 12)
- Illinois leads the all-time series, 8-2
What Happened Last Time They Played?
Dec. 2, 2000: Illinois 76, K State 56
“Illinois coach Bill Self never convinced his team that Kansas State would be as dangerous as the two top-ranked teams the Illini faced earlier this season.
The No. 9 Illini didn’t play as emotionally against the unranked Wildcats on Saturday, but beat them 76-56 anyway.”
