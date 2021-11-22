How to Watch Illinois vs. Cincinnati: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois (2-1) vs. Cincinnati (4-0)

Game Time: 5:30 p.m.

TV Channel: ESPNEWS

Online Streaming: ESPN3

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: ILL -10.5, O/U 139

Quick Hits:

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (73-57, 5th season)

2020 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

Cincinnati Bearcats

Head Coach: Wes Miller (4-0, 1st season)

2020 Record: 12-11 (8-6 American)

Illinois leads the all-time series, 3-1

What Happened Last Time They Played?

Dec. 31, 2004: No. 1 Illinois 67, No. 22 Cincinnati 45