How to Watch Illinois vs. Cincinnati: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois (2-1) vs. Cincinnati (4-0)
Game Time: 5:30 p.m.
TV Channel: ESPNEWS
Online Streaming: ESPN3
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: ILL -10.5, O/U 139
Quick Hits:
Illinois Fighting Illini
Head Coach: Brad Underwood (73-57, 5th season)
2020 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)
Gameday Reading:
Cincinnati Bearcats
Head Coach: Wes Miller (4-0, 1st season)
2020 Record: 12-11 (8-6 American)
- Illinois leads the all-time series, 3-1
What Happened Last Time They Played?
Dec. 31, 2004: No. 1 Illinois 67, No. 22 Cincinnati 45
- Deron Williams had 18 points and six rebounds
- Dee Brown and Roger Powell each added 13 points
