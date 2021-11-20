How to Watch Illinois at No. 17 Iowa: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois (4-6) at No. 17 Iowa (8-2)
Game Time: 1 p.m.
TV Channel: FS1
Online Streaming: Fox Sports Live
Radio: All Illinois football games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: Illinois (+12.5), O/U 38.5
Quick Hits:
Illinois Fighting Illini
Head Coach: Bret Bielema (4-6, 1st season)
2020 Record: 2-6 (2-6 Big Ten)
Gameday Reading:
- The Illini will be without Bielema, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.
- See how our staff sees this one unfolding.
Iowa Hawkeyes
Head Coach: Kirk Ferentz (176-108, 23rd season)
2020 Record: 6-2
Gameday Reading:
