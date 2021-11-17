Illinois secures commitment from 4-star SF Ty Rodgers

Just days after the first wave of signings that included Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris, Illinois Basketball is adding to its 2022 class.

The Illini picked up a commitment from 4-star forward Ty Rodgers.

just a kid from Saginaw, MI… pic.twitter.com/H0p05HsMtQ — Ty Rodgers (@Ty_rodgers20) November 17, 2021

The 6-foot-7, 200-pound Thornton Township product is considered a top-60 player in his class nationally and one of the best in the state of Illinois. Rodgers held offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue and Memphis among others.

Securing Rodgers now gives Illinois a top-20 class nationally and fifth-best in the Big Ten. That should all but wrap up the recruiting front for this class on the high school side as the coaches start to focus their attention on the 2023 and 2024 classes, but this is a nice haul for a brand new set of recruiters just getting established with the program.

Here’s a peek at the updated scholarship chart.