The Illini spent the bye week preparing for Iowa, building for the future

Champaign, Ill. — Following the Illini’s upset win over Minnesota last weekend, Illinois spent it’s second bye week of the season preparing for Iowa and building toward the future. Here’s what head coach Bret Bielema, newly extended defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and offensive coordinator Tony Petersen had to say about the Minnesota win, the bye week and this week’s contest against Iowa.

Here’s what Bielema had to say about...

Recruiting during the Bye Week

“People were very very positive.”

Ryan Walters

“I know in this profession I had good coaches who have been poached from me.”

“The price of good business has gone up significantly.”

“He’s got great demeanor, he’s fun, he’s got energy.”

“There’s no doubt in my mind that he’s going to be a head coach at some point in his career.”

The Iowa Game

“I’ve known this day was coming. Somewhat similar, not the same, to when we were going to play Wisconsin.”

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Kirk (Ferentz), he gave me a job.”

“This week’s football game is about this year’s football team from the University of Illinois against this year’s football team from the University of Iowa.”

“It’s been pointed out to me that we’ve lost seven straight.”

“There’s players on their roster that I wish were at the University of Illinois.”

Covid

“We haven’t had any flaring up issues.”

Injuries

“From a health standpoint, Jamal Woods is the only player in question this coming weekend.”

Here’s what Walters had to say about...

The Extension

“I knew I was going to be happy coming to Champaign. I didn’t know it was going to be this fast and I didn’t know I was going to be this happy.”

“I was humbled. You work really hard at your job and to be appreciated for the work you have done at a place you are happy at is a feeling you can’t really put into words.”

“This is the best staff that I have been a part of. Coach B is special, he really is. The stuff that goes on behind the scenes that not everybody gets to see is all encompassing.”

“I think we are on the brink of something special here with special people.”

Here’s what Petersen had to say about....

This week’s game

“Iowa is one of the toughest places to play in the Big Ten.”

Players

“BP has a very naturally God-given ability to throw the football.”

“[Casey Washington]’s our biggest, most physical receiver out there.