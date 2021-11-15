Illinois moves to No. 10 in AP poll

Illinois didn’t do too much last week except dispose of two low-major opponents.

But that was enough to move up one spot in the second AP poll of the season.

Monday’s AP Top 25 had the Illini checking in at No. 10, after opening the season at No. 11. Gonzaga, UCLA and Kansas held on to the top three spots, while Big Ten rival Michigan climbed two spots to No. 4.

Purdue also sits in the top-10 at No. 6.

Illinois will get Kofi Cockburn back next week, but first the Illini have one more game without him Monday night at Marquette.