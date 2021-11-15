How to Watch Illinois at Marquette: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch No. 11 Illinois (2-0) at Marquette (2-0)
Game Time: 6 p.m.
TV Channel: FS1
Online Streaming: FoxSportsGO
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: N/A
Quick Hits:
Illinois Fighting Illini
Head Coach: Brad Underwood (73-56, 5th season)
2020 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)
Gameday Reading:
Marquette Golden Eagles
Head Coach: Shaka Smart (2-0, 1st season)
2020 Record: 13-14 (8-11 Big East)
- Illinois leads the all-time series, 9-5
What Happened Last Time They Played?
Dec. 7, 1993: Marquette wins 74-65
- Deon Thomas had 14 points and 8 rebounds in 24 minutes
- Kiwane Harris added 12 points in 30 minutes
Loading comments...