How to Watch Illinois at Marquette: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

It’s Gavitt Games time!

By Stephen Cohn
NCAA Basketball: Arkansas State at Illinois Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

How to Watch No. 11 Illinois (2-0) at Marquette (2-0)

Game Time: 6 p.m.

TV Channel: FS1

Online Streaming: FoxSportsGO

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: N/A

Quick Hits:

Illinois Fighting Illini

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (73-56, 5th season)

2020 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

Marquette Golden Eagles

Head Coach: Shaka Smart (2-0, 1st season)

2020 Record: 13-14 (8-11 Big East)

  • Illinois leads the all-time series, 9-5

What Happened Last Time They Played?

Dec. 7, 1993: Marquette wins 74-65

  • Deon Thomas had 14 points and 8 rebounds in 24 minutes
  • Kiwane Harris added 12 points in 30 minutes

