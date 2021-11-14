Illinois extends DC Ryan Walters through 2024

Bret Bielema is making sure one of his most important assistants sticks around in Champaign for a while.

During Illinois’ bye week, the Illini extended defensive coordinator Ryan Walters through the 2024 season.

According to a news release, the contract will move Walters’ pay to third in the Big Ten and into the top-10 nationally among defensive coordinators. The extension is pending the approval by the University’s Board of Trustees this week.

Related Ryan Walters has a good thing going on

“It’s hard to state the impact Ryan has had on the defensive side of the ball and our whole program,” Bielema said in a statement. “Our players feed off his energy and teaching, and he has a tremendous feel for the game when he’s calling it. His leadership, combined with the proven minds in the defensive staff room, have allowed him to create the Illinois defense, not a scheme that has been done in the past. I’m grateful that our administration, led by Josh Whitman, was able to get in front of this and reward Ryan for the tremendous impact he’s had and is going to have in the future here at Illinois.”

Illinois’ defense is allowing 13.3 points fewer per game this season compared to last, when head coach Lovie Smith also served as DC. The defense has also played pivotal roles in both of the Illini’s top-20 road wins this year.

On his salary (from the release):