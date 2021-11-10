Epps, Harris sign letters of intent with Illinois

Illinois officially added two future members to the program on Wednesday.

2022 Four-star recruits Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris both signed their national letters of intent on the first day of the early signing period.

Jayden Epps

Epps committed to Illinois back in July. Here’s what we wrote about him then.

Underwood on Epps:

“Jayden can play multiple guard spots and has tremendous scoring ability. I love his ability to shoot it from three, and he’s got great quickness off the bounce. You couple that with a strong, physical body that’s Big Ten ready, and that will allow him on the defensive side to be as good of a two-way guard as we’ve recruited here. Jayden is always in the gym, has a tremendous commitment to basketball and maturity about him that is extremely impressive. He’s a guy who will continue to get better because he puts in so much work and time into it.”

Sencire Harris

Harris also committed to Illinois back in July. Here’s what we wrote about him then.

Underwood on Harris:

“Sencire is a versatile guard who has an unbelievable ceiling. He can score it. He can play on the ball. He can go and get his own anytime he wants, and that’s a very hard thing to do. He’s got great length, quick twitch, can dunk on you at the rim, and makes really difficult shots when guarded. What I like most about Sencire is he is the ultra-competitor. He’s a winner. I love his spirit and we’re excited to have him wearing the Orange and Blue.”