Brad Underwood and his coaching staff were on the recruiting trail this weekend for another round of AAU evaluations. The Fighting Illini were evidently impressed with what they saw, as over a dozen scholarship offers were handed out in the following days. Below is a list of all the new prospects to watch.

Note: the following also includes a few scholarship offers that were sent out during prior evaluation periods in the month of April.

Class of 2017 Prospects

Obadiah Toppin (PF) | 6-foot-9, 200 lbs.

Hometown: Baltimore, MD (Mt. Zion Prep)

247Sports Rating: NR

Scout Rating: NR

Scholarships: Illinois, Dayton, Mississippi State, Rhode Island

Justin Minaya (SF) | 6-foot-7, 190 lbs.

Hometown: Westwood, NJ (Old Tappen)

247Sports Rating: NR

Scout Rating: NR

Scholarships: Illinois, South Carolina, UNC Wilmington, Boston, Iona, UMass

Class of 2018 Prospects

Silvio De Sousa (PF) | 6-foot-9, 220 lbs.

Hometown: Montverde, FL (IMG Academy)

247Sports Rating: No. 17 (five-star)

Scout Rating: No. 18 (five-star)

Scholarships: Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Florida, Florida State, Kansas, LSU

Keldon Johnson (SG) | 6-foot-4, 200 lbs.

Hometown: South Hill, VA (Huntington Prep)

247Sports Rating: No. 24 (five-star)

Scout Rating: No. 38 (four-star)

Scholarships: Illinois, UConn, Florida State, Georgetown, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, N.C. State, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Texas, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia

Ayo Dosunmu (PG) | 6-foot-4, 172 lbs.

Hometown: Chicago, IL (Morgan Park)

247Sports Rating: No. 28 (four-star)

Scout Rating: No. 21 (five-star)

Scholarships: Illinois, Butler, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Marquette, Missouri, N.C. State, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, SMU, St. John’s, Texas A&M, UNLV

Elijah Weaver (PG) | 6-foot-4, 195 lbs.

Hometown: Oldsmar, FL (Oldsmar Christian School)

247Sports Rating: No. 33 (four-star)

Scout Rating: No. 26 (four-star)

Scholarships: Illinois, Butler, Florida, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Missouri, N.C. State, Oklahoma State, Villanova, Virginia, Clemson, Florida State, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Memphis, Miami (FL), Nebraska, Wake Forest

Nassir Little (SF) | 6-foot-6, 195 lbs.

Hometown: Orlando, FL (Orlando Christian Prep)

247Sports Rating: No. 42 (four-star)

Scout Rating: No. 49 (four-star)

Scholarships: Illinois, Florida, Florida State, Louisville, Auburn, Clemson, LSU, Memphis, Miami (FL), Mississippi State, Missouri, N.C. State, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, St. John’s, Stanford, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wichita State

Luguentz Dort (SG) | 6-foot-4, 200 lbs.

Hometown: Orlando, FL (The Conrad Academy)

247Sports Rating: No. 65 (four-star)

Scout Rating: No. 30 (four-star)

Scholarships: Illinois, Louisville, Oregon, Baylor, UConn, Florida, Indiana, Missouri, N.C. State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UNLV, Washington, West Virginia

Darius Days (PF) | 6-foot-7, 210 lbs.

Hometown: Gainesville, FL (The Rock School)

247Sports Rating: No. 68 (four-star)

Scout Rating: NR (four-star)

Scholarships: Illinois, Florida, Memphis, USC, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma, Providence, Rutgers, Texas A&M, VCU, Wake Forest

Eric Ayala (CG) | 6-foot-5, 180 lbs.

Hometown: Wilmington, DE (Putnam Science Academy)

247Sports Rating: No. 105 (four-star)

Scout Rating: No. 62 (four-star)

Scholarships: Illinois, Arizona, UConn, Maryland, Syracuse, Indiana, LSU, Memphis, Miami (FL), Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Rutgers, St. John’s, UNLV

Jerome Hunter (SF) | 6-foot-5, 195 lbs.

Hometown: Pickerington, OH (Pickerington North)

247Sports Rating: No. 107 (four-star)

Scout Rating: No. 81 (four-star)

Scholarships: Illinois, Michigan, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Butler, Dayton, N.C. State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Xavier

Talen Horton-Tucker (SF) | 6-foot-5, 210 lbs.

Hometown: Chicago, IL (Simeon)

247Sports Rating: No. 118 (four-star)

Scout Rating: NR (three-star)

Scholarships: Illinois, DePaul, Iowa State, Missouri, Northwestern

Ignas Brazdeikis (SF) | 6-foot-7, 220 lbs.

Hometown: Mono, ON (Orangeville Prep)

247Sports Rating: NR

Scout Rating: No. 90 (four-star)

Scholarships: Illinois, Baylor, Cincinnati, Memphis, Oklahoma, Oregon, SMU, Tennessee, UNLV, USC, Vanderbilt

Amadou Sow (PF) | 6-foot-8, 210 lbs.

Hometown: Napa, CA (Prolific Prep)

247Sports: NR

Scout Rating: NR (three-star)

Scholarships: Illinois

Morris Udeze (C) | 6-foot-8, 215 lbs.

Hometown: Richmond, TX (Travis)

247Sports Rating: NR

Scout Rating: NR (three-star)

Scholarships: Illinois, Wichita State

D.J. Stewart (SF) | 6-foot-6, 190 lbs.

Hometown: Benoit, MS (Riverside)

247Sports Rating: NR

Scout Rating: NR

Scholarships: Illinois, Alabama, Ole Miss

Colin Castelton (PF) | 6-foot-9, 200 lbs.

Hometown: Daytona Beach, FL (Father Lopez)

247Sports Rating: NR

Scout Rating: NR

Scholarships: Illinois, Rutgers, South Florida

Class of 2019 Prospects

James Wiseman (PF) | 6-foot-10, 210 lbs.

Hometown: Nashville, TN (Ensworth)

247Sports Rating: No. 9 (five-star)

Scout Rating: No. 8 (five-star)

Scholarships: Illinois, Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Texas, Vanderbilt

Francis Okoro (PF) | 6-foot-9, 225 lbs.

Hometown: Normal, IL (Normal Community West)

247Sports Rating: No. 22 (four-star)

Scout Rating: No. 29 (four-star)

Scholarships: Illinois, Alabama, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech

Kofi Cockburn (C) | 6-foot-11, 248 lbs.

Hometown: Middle Village, NY (Christ The King Regional)

247Sports Rating: No. 45 (four-star)

Scout Rating: No. 45 (four-star)

Scholarships: Illinois, Florida State, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, LSU, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Providence, Rutgers, St. Louis, Seton Hall, St. John’s, Syracuse, UNLV, VCU

Aidan Igiehon (C) | 6-foot-10, 215 lbs.

Hometown: Woodmere, NY (Lawrence Woodmere Academy)

247Sports Rating: No. 53 (four-star)

Scout Rating: NR (three-star)

Scholarships: Illinois, St. John’s, Syracuse, Texas A&M

Malik Hall (SF) | 6-foot-5, 186 lbs.

Hometown: Aurora, IL (Metea Valley)

247Sports Rating: No. 137 (four-star)

Scout Rating: NR (three-star)

Scholarships: Illinois, Texas A&M

E.J. Liddell (PF) | 6-foot-7, 220 lbs.

Hometown: Belleville, IL (Belleville West)

247Sports Rating: NR

Scout Rating: NR (three-star)

Scholarships: Illinois, DePaul, St. Louis

Class of 2020 Prospects

Adam Miller (PG) | 6-foot-3, 170 lbs.

Hometown: Peoria, IL (Manual)

247Sports Rating: NR

Scout Rating: NR

Scholarships: Illinois

Nimari Burnett (PG) | 6-foot-1, 160 lbs.